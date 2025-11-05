Energy Transfer LP $ET Stock Position Lessened by Corps Capital Advisors LLC

Corps Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.8% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,917,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 75,353,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,400,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613,645 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,607,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 23,120,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,876,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,938,360.72. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.