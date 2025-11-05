Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Matthews China Active ETF $MCH

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Matthews China Active ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Matthews China Active ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Matthews China Active ETF by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 264,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 157,690 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,899,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Matthews China Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Shares of MCH opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Matthews China Active ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $30.97.

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

