Corton Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. $TR

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 260.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 693.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.45. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

