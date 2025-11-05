Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares $SOXL Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,764 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $195,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 194.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $416,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 38,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 11.9%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 4.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

