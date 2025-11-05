Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 $UDOW

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $839,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the first quarter worth $427,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 24.1% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Price Performance

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 stock opened at $110.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $117.72.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

