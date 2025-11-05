Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 12,656 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,656 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Masco were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $126,057,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $111,722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,092,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,883,985,000 after purchasing an additional 984,403 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 3,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after purchasing an additional 933,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,073.52. This represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Masco Corporation has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Research downgraded Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.07.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

