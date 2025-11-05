Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $264,000 Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 408.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 415.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Agree Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agree Realty news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.84 per share, with a total value of $25,502.40. Following the purchase, the insider owned 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,610.64. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,528 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, with a total value of $249,182.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 638,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,110,533.44. This represents a 0.56% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 36,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

