Machina Capital S.A.S. Decreases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.21 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Bradley Paulsen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,100. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

