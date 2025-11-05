Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 126.5% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the second quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell’s Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CPB opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.02. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Campbell’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.82.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

