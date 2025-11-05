Ameren Corporation $AEE Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 600.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $106.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. The trade was a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

