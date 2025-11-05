Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 2.4%

ZS stock opened at $328.30 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.78 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,215.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.14.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,027,950. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

