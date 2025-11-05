Versor Investments LP Sells 755 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Zoom Communications by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 129.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zoom Communications by 17.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zoom Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $839,818.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,785.06. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $628,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,190. This trade represents a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 245,617 shares of company stock worth $20,154,365 in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 2.8%

ZM stock opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $79.10.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

