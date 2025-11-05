Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 864.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,992. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $427,980.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,187.44. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Stock Down 3.1%

Docusign stock opened at $70.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.35 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.