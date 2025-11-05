Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 67,138 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,375,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $266,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in M&T Bank by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.