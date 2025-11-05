Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 81.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

PAAA opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.44 and a 52-week high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

