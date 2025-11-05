Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, with a total value of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $915.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $927.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,043.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $845.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.