Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 166,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $595,431.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.