Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 32,544 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $245,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,191,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120,624 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,283,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,941,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.6%

Charter Communications stock opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $329.56.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

