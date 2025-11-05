Elyxium Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20,366.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

