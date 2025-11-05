Elyxium Wealth LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in CSX Corporation $CSX

Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,456,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,359,000 after buying an additional 2,599,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CSX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,067,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,442,000 after buying an additional 969,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,742,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,322 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 15,312,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,895 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,389,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,994 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,087.58. The trade was a 1,700.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Burns sold 24,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $891,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 51,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,286.40. This trade represents a 31.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.0%
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.99%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
