Elyxium Wealth LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Elyxium Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 71,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 732,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,803,000 after acquiring an additional 175,539 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,278,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after acquiring an additional 247,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $775,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

