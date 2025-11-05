Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF $PRN

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRN. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $178.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.93. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $118.25 and a twelve month high of $187.53. The firm has a market cap of $389.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

