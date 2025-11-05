37,000 Shares in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. $GROW Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GROW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 648,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 197,934 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 15,673 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GROW stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

