Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

