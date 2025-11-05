Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $109.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.4643.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 130,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $96.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

