NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 126 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 177.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,059.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,133.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,066.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,299.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total value of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

