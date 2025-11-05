NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 376 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

