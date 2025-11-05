Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.4706.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $4,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 289,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,369.12. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $218,790.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 145,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,138. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,208. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 45.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

