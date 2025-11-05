Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $130.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $154.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.55. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Makaira Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $18,415,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 245,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,584,000 after buying an additional 98,178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,827,000 after buying an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

