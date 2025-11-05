Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W lowered Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51. Albany International has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $88.13. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%.The firm had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 54.00%.
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.
