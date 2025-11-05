Reviewing Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) & Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) and Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Olympic Steel pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Acerinox pays out 146.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Olympic Steel pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Olympic Steel has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Acerinox and Olympic Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acerinox 1.59% 3.54% 1.41% Olympic Steel 0.73% 2.12% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75 Olympic Steel 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Acerinox and Olympic Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Olympic Steel has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Olympic Steel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olympic Steel is more favorable than Acerinox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.1% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Olympic Steel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acerinox has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olympic Steel has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acerinox and Olympic Steel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acerinox $5.86 billion 0.56 $243.41 million $0.15 43.74 Olympic Steel $1.90 billion 0.20 $22.98 million $1.17 29.70

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than Olympic Steel. Olympic Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acerinox beats Olympic Steel on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the United States, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil and sheet, black coil, slabs, circles, billets, and plates. It provides long products, which include wire and hexagonal wire rods, peeled bars, hot and cold reinforcement bars, black bars, profiles, angles, and steel profiles, as well as stainless steel, color coated, and reinforcement wires. In additions, it offers stainless steel products, such as austenitic, ferritic, duplex, and martensitic. Acerinox, S.A. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc. processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates. The company also provides cutting-to-length, slitting, shearing, blanking, tempering, stretcher-leveling, plate and laser processing, forming and machining, tube processing, finishing, and fabrication services, as well as value-added services, such as saw cutting, laser cutting, beveling, threading, and grooving services. It serves metal consuming industries, such as manufacturers and fabricators of transportation and material handling lift equipment, construction, mining and farm equipment, agriculture equipment, storage tanks, environmental and energy generation equipment, automobiles, food service, and electrical equipment, as well as general and plate fabricators, and metals service centers through direct sales force. Olympic Steel, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Highland Hills, Ohio.

