Comparing comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

comScore has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E-Home Household Service has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for comScore and E-Home Household Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 1 0 0 0 1.00 E-Home Household Service 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -19.80% -1,124.27% -14.92% E-Home Household Service N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares comScore and E-Home Household Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.2% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of E-Home Household Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of E-Home Household Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares comScore and E-Home Household Service”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $358.51 million 0.10 -$60.25 million ($17.45) -0.42 E-Home Household Service $50.11 million 0.07 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

E-Home Household Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Summary

comScore beats E-Home Household Service on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TVNational that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TVLocal allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of household services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping Services, Senior Care Services, Sales of Pharmaceutical Products, and Educational Consulting Services. It offers technical home installation and repair, and maintenance and other after sale services; housecleaning, nanny service, maternity matron, and personnel staffing; and heart rate test, daily step count, location and track record, call for help by WeChat or phone, and other care services for senior customers. The company provides its services through an online platform, as well as offline channels. Its customers primarily include individuals and families. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

