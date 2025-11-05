Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 10,785 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF $ACIO

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,785 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIO. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,813,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 852,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 89,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,411,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,368,000 after acquiring an additional 126,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACIO opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $41.97.

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

