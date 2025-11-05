Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys 1,579 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF $PHYL

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYL. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of PHYL stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

