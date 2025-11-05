Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $499.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.31 and its 200-day moving average is $516.16. The company has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

