Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 4.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock worth $12,230,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock opened at $345.08 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $350.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.