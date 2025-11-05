NewSquare Capital LLC Has $149,000 Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 73.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 4.3% in the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

CocaCola Trading Up 1.1%

KO opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

