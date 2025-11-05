abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Shares Sold by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

