NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 624 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in RTX by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $175.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.42. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

