Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 574 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5%

DIS stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.