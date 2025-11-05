NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 234 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 130.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,215,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,984.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,038,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,881,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,751,000 after acquiring an additional 618,775 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,213,000 after buying an additional 330,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9%

LOW stock opened at $237.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day moving average is $236.78. The company has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

