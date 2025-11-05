Milestone Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 $SSO

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,504 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $114.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $119.49.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

