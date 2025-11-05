Huntington National Bank Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 682.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 56,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 116,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 52.5% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,057 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.6%

NSC stock opened at $283.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.80 and a 200-day moving average of $266.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

