Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,920,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,108,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,688,000 after buying an additional 2,185,348 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,598,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter.

EFG opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

