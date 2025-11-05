Huntington National Bank Buys 28,521 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.60% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $11,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICF. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

