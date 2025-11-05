Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $590,807,000 after buying an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $4,966,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 446,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,568,696.16. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $237.62. The company has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

