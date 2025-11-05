Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF $RFG

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $291.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

