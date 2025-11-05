Credicorp (BAP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $1.7067 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.51. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 1.2%

BAP opened at $257.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $165.51 and a fifty-two week high of $280.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.96 and its 200 day moving average is $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,673,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $257.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Credicorp

About Credicorp

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.