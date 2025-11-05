Huntington National Bank Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 48.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.02.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $682.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 38.78%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

