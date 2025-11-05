Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $143.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

